Rockledge defensive back Jaylen Heyward has earned 12 new offers since visiting the Florida Gators in March.

It's been a busy spring for Rockledge (Fla.) 2024 defensive back Jaylen Heyward, with colleges from across the country beginning to recognize his talent and begin mailing in scholarship offers.

Heyward, a teammate of Florida's most recent commit, 2023 offensive tackle Bryce Lovett, only visited three programs during the spring. Each hailed from his home, the Sunshine State: UCF, Florida State, and finally, Florida.

Since his final trip in March, a three-hour trek from Rockledge to Gainesville, Heyward has seen his recruitment blow up with 12 new offers. Count 'em up (chronologically): LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, NC State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan, UNC, Maryland and Ole Miss.

The Gators offered Heyward when he was in town, and despite the surge in scholarship opportunities elsewhere, Heyward remains high on Florida and intends to visit UF again this summer.

"Florida still stands out to me, we talk here and there," Heyward told AllGators, mentioning that defensive analyst Jamar Chaney is leading the way on communication. On-field coaching staff will be able to contact Heyward and all 2024 prospects on September 1.

"Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and UCF," round out the other schools Heyward is most intrigued by. The Knights, of nearby Orlando, have pursued Heyward for almost a year and have hosted him on two visits.

At this time, Heyward only has one visit locked in for the foreseeable future, heading to Georgia on June 2.

Heyward, who aligned at cornerback during Rockledge's spring game against Jones on Friday, has experience on the outside as well as at safety and colleges are intrigued by his versatility. He's put in work to make plays at both positions throughout the spring.

"I worked on my hands, got a lot better. And I'm getting in and out my breaks faster. My comfort level is pretty good," Heyward remarked. "I feel like I'm versatile in the secondary."

As a sophomore in 2021, Heyward, 6-foot, 180 pounds, tallied 35 tackles, three interceptions and six defended passes in ten games. He's also clocked an elite 10.68-second mark in the 100-meter dash for Rockledge's track team.

