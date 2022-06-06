DB Jordan Castell Says Gators Coaches Are 'About To Change' Florida's Program

The Florida Gators hosted several recruits from the 2023 recruiting class this past weekend on official visits, including West Orange (Fla.) DB Jordan Castell.

Photo: Jordan Castell; Credit: Zach Goodall

Enjoying an official visit to the Florida Gators this past weekend, West Orange (Fla) defensive back Jordan Castell made it known that Florida was one of the schools recruiting him the hardest, vying for his services come time for the 2023 recruiting class to sign on the dotted line.

On an official visit, Castell, along with other recruits, got an opportunity to enjoy more than just a day-long affair and tour around campus, they get to take part in several meetings with the coaches and current Florida players, meals and stay for a three-day weekend in order to get a great understanding of exactly what they are getting themselves into.

Castell, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds grew up not too far from Gainesville, living in Winter Garden where he attends high school currently. The appeal of having family members in such close vicinity will undoubtedly have an effect on where he ultimately could end up.

But, it's not just the vicinity that could enable Florida to land one of the top DBs in the country, it's the new coaching staff, too.

"You know, it's close to the house. My family can come [and] watch me play," Castell told reporters on Sunday when asked what appealed to him about Florida.

"And it's just [defensive backs] coach [Corey] Raymond, [co-defensive coordinator and safeties] coach Patrick Toney, [head] coach [Billy] Napier, these guys [are] about to change the program. I believe in them. They're about to change this program."

Florida's coaches have been subject to high praise as of late due to their backgrounds, especially Raymond who Castell said hailed from a similar "DBU" while at LSU. Raymond was partially or directly responsible for several defensive backs making it into the NFL, including most recently, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, now-Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley.

Having coaches that will enable Castell to be the best version of himself certainly plays a role. Castell was asked during the interview how he might fit into the program's defense, indicating that people might see him "all over the place," if he does ultimately commit to Florida.

"That's why they're kind of more on me heavy because they're looking for guys very versatile, that can play corner safety, nickel," Castell explained. "I play defense. I can play all over the place. So, it doesn't even matter."



Currently, Castell has only visited Florida's campus under the new regime one other time, in March of this year. He has at least one official visit lined up, taking a trip to Tennessee on June 10th, and still has other visits that he would like to take during the month of June, hoping to take as many as he can this month.

Castell doesn't currently have a top team, per se, but did indicate that Florida is "on the top," with programs like Tennessee, Auburn and Michigan up there with the Gators.

Ultimately, Castell wants to be done with his recruitment, and potentially make a decision on where he's going by the end of July or early August. That decision could very well be Florida at the end of the day.

"The whole coaching staff ... they're gonna put you in the best position and make sure you be great."

