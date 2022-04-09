Skip to main content

JUCO Wide Receiver Malik Benson Includes Gators in Top 11

The Florida Gators are in contention to land highly-coveted JUCO product, wide receiver Malik Benson.

On Friday, Hutchinson Community College (Lasing, Kan) wide receiver Malik Benson listed the Florida Gators as one of the 11 teams he will ultimately decide between to carry out the remainder of his college football eligibility. Benson, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds is currently part of the 2023 recruiting class.

Last season, Benson hauled in 43 passes for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Blue Dragons. He currently has 22 Divison I offers, including from Florida that he received on March 1, and is one of the more highly-coveted junior college receivers in the nation.

Benson has one more year at the JUCO level before jumping to the Division I level, but that shouldn't be an issue.

Along with the Gators, Benson listed Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. That's seven different Southeastern Conference schools aside from Florida.

For Florida, the program is entering a complete rebuild. While, of course, the team is looking toward the immediate future and will be incredibly active in the transfer portal heading into the fall, it will still try to land as many of the top-tier prospects for next year.

Benson would add a new dynamic to the Florida offense, giving the program a big-play threat as seen by his staggering 28.5 yards per catch statistic, along with a player that's able to score from virtually anywhere on offense. A big-play threat waiting to happen, Benson appears to be an ideal target for head coach Billy Napier's offense.

Benson originally received an offer from Florida receivers coach Keary Colbert who will almost certainly continue looking to recruit the top prospects in the nation to build his own room of receivers at this level.

