Local DL Kendall Jackson Enjoys Gators Visit, ‘The Program Is Sweet'

It's more than a job for the Florida Gators coaches, at least that's the takeaway that local Gainesville (Fla) product, defensive lineman Kendall Jackson had after taking a visit to the program's campus last weekend.

Within the 2024 recruiting class, Jackson will have to wait a little while to make his commitment to any university, but being so close to one of the best football programs in the nation has its perks. "Just a lot of backyard talent," Jackson told AllGators.

The Gators currently roster six local Gainesville products, including four from the same high school that Jackson attends, F. W. Buchholz. The players that played at Buchholz include receiver Trent Whittemore, punter Jacob Watkins, outside linebacker Noah Keeter and offensive lineman Mark Pitts.

Other players from Gainesville include quarterback Anthony Richardson and receiver William Sawyer. That type of community allows players like Jackson to get a good idea about what the program might have to offer, having connections already in-house.

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Jackson boasts a lot of potential along the defensive line. Some of the traits that Florida likes about the defensive lineman are his tenacity, physical nature and that he's fast, Jackson said.

Jackson was able to talk with multiple coaches during his visit, including defensive line coach Sean Spencer, LB coaches Jay Bateman and Mike Peterson, along with head coach Billy Napier. The group of coaches and the atmosphere he felt on campus was family-like, Jackson said.

"What I like about Florida is that they get after it and I love the coaching staff," Jackson said. "They're very family-like they show [you] you're family, they take you in."

Similar to what many prospects, players and other coaches have said, the Florida coaches have shown Jackson that they care more about the players than just their play on the field, but also their well-being away from the gridiron, too.

"The program is sweet, they show that they care. They do more than just a job. So they make sure they're checking on you, make sure that you're mentally stable," Jackson commented. "They just do more than the job that they're assigned. And their community, their fans."



The fans, of course, are the host of GatorNation faithful that simply want a fresh start with a program that went a bit downhill last season. The hope is that the staff under Napier will prove better, and recruiting has become one of the primary focuses as a result, a difference between the two staffs.

With his recruitment just beginning, really, Jackson has just one more visit left on the table, visiting the UCF Knights for their spring game. Ultimately, what he most wants from a school, he says, is a school with hospitality, one that will help him achieve his goals.

