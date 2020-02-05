Live Blog: Gators 2020 National Signing Day Press Conference

It's National Signing Day and Florida coach Dan Mullen is scheduled to speak with the media.

The Gators have signed everyone expected to sign today, such as wide receivers Xzavier Henderson and transfer WR Justin Shorter. But as far as closing the deal on other guys, Florida has had another empty day on NSD like it did on Early Signing Day in December.

That was highlighted by the No. 2 safety in the country, Avantae Williams, choosing Miami over the Gators. The decision was unexpected and is a huge hit to the future of UF's safety room. Also, Dalton, Georgia, running back Jahmyr Gibbs went with his original commitment, Georgia Tech, instead of Florida.

These two misses hurt the Gators, but Williams hurts more, as he was expected to sign with UF and Gibbs was expected to stick with the Yellow Jackets.

Now, Florida awaits the decision of defensive end Princely Umanmielen, who decides between Auburn, Baylor, Texas and Florida.

This class is still a top-10 class, but will now in all likelihood finish at eight instead of seven, behind Auburn.

Stay tuned to the All Gators Live Blog for Mullen's thoughts on his 2020 recruiting class.

Live Blog

1:01 p.m. Mullen talks about the addition of Lorenzo Lingard. Says "we had to get the one" in regards to picking up

1:02 p.m. Mullen talks about not getting Avantae Williams, says it's "not that big a deal," to miss on him since the Gators already had a top DB class in the country.

1:03 p.m. "We'll start the process and go one at a time with those guys," in regards to beginning the process to getting the transfer players eligible.

1:08 p.m. "We have some really solid young guys, now we got to get that depth of not just bodies but guys ready to play," in regards to offensive line recruits. He referenced Ethan White as a guy that needed development and is now ready to play.

1:10 p.m. "Mismatch on the outside," Mullen says talking about transfer WR Justin Shorter. Talks about high school and college film and his impression of his new receiver.