CB Malik Muhammad Includes Florida Gators in Top 6

Photo: Corey Raymond; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators have earned a spot in yet another top-rated 2023 recruits top teams list ahead of any commitment or signing day. The latest is cornerback Malik Muhammad out of South Oak Cliff (Texas), who has now gotten down to just six teams in contention for his services at the collegiate level.

Along with Florida, Muhammad included Texas, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama and Miami. That's two current SEC teams and one that's slated to join the SEC in the near future in Texas. Florida is competing in-state with the Hurricanes.

Muhammad is currently rated as the No. 6 CB in the country, according to 247Sports Composite, and is currently the No. 8 player in all of Texas. At 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, he has the frame to fill out on the boundary or move inside at the nickel position, or even safety if need be.

He's a two-way talent, but will likely be on the defensive side of football at the next level.

Muhammad doesn't currently have a visit with the Gators on tap, but was originally offered by the previous staff in April of last year, before being re-offered by the current staff in March of this year.

He did, however, tell On3 that Florida would make the cut because of Napier, along with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who has been the draw for many defensive back recruits since he was hired at UF.

“With the hiring of Coach Napier and the rest of the staff, I think he would turn the whole program around,” Muhammad said via On3. “Also with coach Raymond, the DB guru in college football, that’s a big part too.”

Florida is looking to secure commitments from plenty of top-rated DBs, bringing in players such as top-rated CB Cormani McClain out of Lake Gibson (Fla) and AJ Harris out of Central (Ala) on multiple talks and visits throughout the spring and early in the year. The team has also expressed interest in Thompson (Ala) CB Tony Mitchell.

Those are four of the top six corners in the nation, according to pundits that Florida has been in on or expressed serious interest, including Muhammad who just so happens to be the latest that appears to be heading in the right direction for UF.

