OL Tyree Adams Places Florida Gators in Top 4

The Florida Gators already lost an offensive lineman commitment in Tommy Kinsler this week, but they could be looking to snag one of the top OL in the country after being placed in the top four of OL Tyree Adams (St. Augustine, La).

Adams would make the announcement on Friday night, indicating that Florida was among his finalists, including Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss.

Adams, 6-foot-5, 283 pounds is ranked as a four-star offensive tackle prospect, the No. 19 OT in the country, the No. 15 player in Louisianna and the No.212 prospect in the entire 2023 recruiting class.

Adams first received an offer from Florida in March this year, becoming a key player that the Billy Napier-led staff is taking a look at. Adams twice thus far this year, once on an unofficial visit in April and for a camp in June.

According to GatorsOnline, Adams is set to take an official visit to Florida, though that has yet to be scheduled, at least not publically. For Florida, Adams would represent another great addition to the 2023 recruiting class, one that is in need of plenty of depth on the OL.

Since Kinsler decommitted, Florida still has two OL prospects committed to the program, including Knijeah Harris (IMG Academy, Fla) and Bryce Lovett (Rockledge, Fla).

Adams has plenty of history with the Florida coaching staff, including Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke who coached at UL and recruited Adams in the past. Now, the four-star recruit has had continued contact with Juluke, with plenty of contact with Napier and offensive line coach Rob Sale.