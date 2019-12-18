GatorMaven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Offensive Lineman Gerald Mincey Signs With the Gators

Donavon Keiser

The Gators scoop up another NLI from an offensive lineman, this time from Gerald Mincey from South Florida. 

Mincey, a three-star tackle out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, has shipped in his paperwork and will enroll in the summer.

The 6-5, 320 offensive tackle is a bruiser and will be a great addition to the Gators after a spectacular season season. Mincey has quick feet, which is an absolute must for a tackle, and moves well for being 320 pounds. He moves well and is quick off the ball, and has strength to stop any pass rusher dead in their tracks with his use of his hands. 

The Gators will need as many tackles as they can get this cycle, as offensive tackle was the Gators weakest position on the whole roster. There will be much competition this offseason to find who can take over those spots, as both of Florida's starting tackle are replaceable. 

Offensive line coach John Hevesy noticed that and brought in multiple tackles this cycle, and Mincey has been committed since June. Before committing to the Gators, Mincey held offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Penn State, among others. 

You can welcome Gerald Mincey to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

You can follow GatorMaven for future coverage of the Florida Gators by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GatorMaven & follow us on Twitter at @GatorMavenSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Defensive End Antwaun Powell Signs With Florida

Zach Goodall

The Gators have added another twitchy pass rusher to their 2020 signing class.

Cornerback Ethan Pouncey Signs With the Gators

Zach Goodall

The Pouncey family tradition continues on at the University of Florida.

Offensive Lineman Joshua Braun Signs With Florida

Zach Goodall

The Gators get pen to paper with their big-time Georgia flip, offensive lineman Joshua Braun.

Tight End Jonathan Odom Signs With the Gators

Donavon Keiser

Tight end Jonathan Odom Signs with the Gators.

Breaking: OLB Derek Wingo Signs With the Gators

Zach Goodall

The Gators have one of their highest-rated commits on the books.

Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter Signs With Florida

Zach Goodall

Florida officially lands its prized commit of the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Defensive Back Avery Helm Signs With Florida

Donavon Keiser

DB Avery Helm Signs With Florida.

Offensive Lineman Richie Leonard Signs with the Gators

Donavon Keiser

OL Richie Leonard Signs with the Gators.

Early National Signing Day: Florida Target Watch List, Signing Times

Zach Goodall

Here are the key signing decisions to keep an eye on for Florida during Early National Signing Day.

Defensive Back Tre'Vez Johnson Signs With Florida

Zach Goodall

The Gators get pen to paper with the hard-hitting cornerback from Jacksonville.