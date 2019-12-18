Offensive Lineman Gerald Mincey Signs With the Gators

The Gators scoop up another NLI from an offensive lineman, this time from Gerald Mincey from South Florida.

Mincey, a three-star tackle out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, has shipped in his paperwork and will enroll in the summer.

The 6-5, 320 offensive tackle is a bruiser and will be a great addition to the Gators after a spectacular season season. Mincey has quick feet, which is an absolute must for a tackle, and moves well for being 320 pounds. He moves well and is quick off the ball, and has strength to stop any pass rusher dead in their tracks with his use of his hands.

The Gators will need as many tackles as they can get this cycle, as offensive tackle was the Gators weakest position on the whole roster. There will be much competition this offseason to find who can take over those spots, as both of Florida's starting tackle are replaceable.

Offensive line coach John Hevesy noticed that and brought in multiple tackles this cycle, and Mincey has been committed since June. Before committing to the Gators, Mincey held offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Penn State, among others.

You can welcome Gerald Mincey to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

