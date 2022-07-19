Priority WR Aidan Mizell Names Gators in Top 3, Sets Commitment Date

The Florida Gators received promising news from one of the top-rated prospects on their board as Boone (Fla.) wide receiver prospect Aidan Mizell released his top three on Tuesday. He included the Gators alongside Alabama and Tennessee, setting his commitment date for July 29.

Hailing from just down the road from the University of Florida in Orlando, Mizell has been a highly sought-after prospect as an athletic legacy. His mother, Ebony Robinson, is a former All-American sprinter at UF.

Mizell is equipped with the same impressive speed and long limbs on the field. Showcasing his talents as a home-run threat offensively, he accounted for 47 receptions, 1,003 yards and 18 touchdowns a season ago.

He would provide Florida a much-needed explosive threat on the outside, supplementing the currently absent speed in space.

As the Gators continue to push for talent on the trail to realign Keary Colbert's wide receiver room, Mizell would be a significant victory for the unit moving forward. If he were to commit to the Gators on July 29 – the same day as Friday night Lights in Gainesville – Mizell would join an already quality position group containing Eugene Wilson III, Creed Whittemore and Tyree Patterson in the 2023 commitment class.

Florida wouldn't stop there, as Miami Northwestern pass catcher Andy Jean is also on the shortlist of wideouts the staff is targeting this cycle.

