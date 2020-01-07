Recruiting Interview with 2021 Florida Targets from Edgewater (Orlando, FL)

Two of the best prospects in Orlando for the 2021 cycle play for 7A state runner up Edgewater High School. The dynamic athletes have a plethora of college options - Florida is among schools across the country that are taking a look at the two talented prospects.

With the growth of the spread offense, there are more ways to take the football and put it into the hands of true playmakers. Take Christian Leary, WR/ATH, 5-10, 180 lbs., from Edgewater. The Eagles utilize Leary’s talents in many ways, including using him as a wildcat runner from the quarterback position. He scored twice against Saint Thomas Aquinas with quarterback running plays. At the college level, he could play slot receiver or play cornerback. Maybe he even plays a little bit of running back. That’s why his list of schools is extensive.

“Right now I’m looking at Nebraska, West Virginia, Florida, and Clemson just contacted me,” Leary said. “I’m happy about that [Clemson]. I’ve talked to LSU a lot, and Ohio State.”

From that list, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Florida already offered. As you can see on tape, Leary has the jets to blow by anyone.

With the speed Leary possesses, it also brings up intriguing ideas. Leary explained that one school might look at him as a running back.

“Actually Auburn made me think about it,” Leary said of playing a new position. “They asked my coach if I ever do play running back, and would I ever think about it.”

College visits will be coming soon, and Leary an idea of where he’d like to take unofficial visits.

“No unofficial visits set up yet, but hopefully in the spring, my first unofficial (visit) will be to Nebraska,” stated Leary. “Probably Auburn, maybe Georgia (for unofficial visits).”

He’s just now getting into recruiting, so Leary’s list will continue to evolve.

“I will hopefully drop a top 10 during the summer, and commit sometime during the season.”

Leary is also open to staying at home or leaving the area.

“At first, I really didn’t want to stay in-state. Except for Florida. Since I have been up there (to Gainesville), I’ve loved them. So yeah, I’m not really worried about where I am going to play at.”

As for playing cornerback, it’s not something he’s done in high school. At least not yet.

“I did it growing up (play cornerback), but they never asked me to do it at the high school level.” With Leary’s speed, it’s possible that he could be a player that transitions to the cornerback position. Teams always need cornerbacks.

Academically, Leary is just waiting on his test results.

“My core, I’ve got a 3.3 GPA. I took the test, and just waiting to get my results back.”

Leary’s teammate, Tommi Hill, is also an athlete. They are just built differently. Hill is 6-1, 190 lbs, and plays wide receiver and cornerback. Most recruiting lists will place Hill at wide receiver, but he absolutely played fantastic against St. Thomas Aquinas, and cornerback was the position in question. There’s an upside as well.

Hill admitted that he never really trained for playing cornerback, and it truly is a unique skill that takes numerous repetitions to become good. Here’s a look at Hill via Hudl:

If you want a big, physical wide receiver that can run, that’s Hill. If you want a big, physical cornerback that can man-up and play physical, that’s Hill. Either way, he’s a talented player college coaches covet.

“I will play wide receiver or cornerback,” Hill stated matter of factly. “It’s 50-50 on wide receiver and cornerback (as for where schools prefer me to play).” As for offers, Hill is a highly sought after target. Here are a few of the schools that offered.

“Nebraska, UCF, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, there’s a lot.” Florida has also offered.

“It doesn’t really matter if I leave the state (to play college football),” Hill admitted. I’m just trying to help my family any way I can.”

“I took unofficial visits locally and away. I took one to Alabama, I took one to Florida State, Florida, UCF, and a lot more.”

“I’m probably taking an official visit, to Nebraska, in the summer.” There’s at least one more school that Hill would like to hear from.

“LSU is a school that Hill would like to hear from. I’m open to anyone, really.”

Hill has a 3.4 core GPA and 1,190 on the SAT.

Final Thoughts

Leary and Hill can play for anyone. Both players possess the speed, versatility, and athleticism to help Power 5 programs. Nebraska did a fantastic job recruiting both players to date, and several programs around the country will be stopping by Edgewater over the course of the next several months because the Eagles are one of the top programs Florida has to offer.

The Gators could be a factor for both players, and watch out for Florida State with Hill. He grew up a fan of the ‘Noles. Leary really liked LSU growing up, but the Gators really impressed him when he visited the Gators.

There's a long way to go for both prospects. Each of them will be players to watch. I know that I will be heading back to Edgewater next spring to check them out and see their progress during spring football.