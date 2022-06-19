Offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler committed to the Florida Gators shortly after taking part in an official visit with UF.

Photo: Tommy Kinsler; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators came out of the latest official visit weekend with a commitment from Trinity Catholic (Fla.) offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler, who told AllGators shortly after his visit that he was locked in with UF.

"It got to open my mind and see if I could come here and get developed more," Kinsler told AllGators about his official visit before revealing his pledge. "It did open my mind because I committed today.

Kinsler, 6-6, 333 pounds is rated as a three-star athlete, ranked as the No. 61 offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 896 overall prospect in the country, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

Kinsler has been recruited to UF by both Florida OL coaches, Darnell Stapleton and Rob Sale. He originally received an offer from the program in 2021 and Florida continued his recruitment with the new regime, led by head coach Billy Napier, now in charge.

"I really can see myself getting developed here. Coach Sale and coach Stapleton seem like the guys to do it, to get me prepared for the next level," Kinsler said.

Kinsler visited the program several times in the past, including two unofficial visits to UF earlier this year to get a good grasp of what he would be getting himself into if he were to go to Florida.

Kinsler is listed as an offensive tackle on multiple recruiting websites, but primarily played left guard in 2020, his sophomore season. He has the tools to play both positions at the next level, and his long-term projection will be determined during a camp he’s set to attend at Florida on Monday.

Many players change positions once they ultimately get into a program, but Kinsler’s versatility shouldn’t be understated.

The Gators have landed two other offensive linemen during the 2023 cycle, including IMG Academy OL Knijeah Harris (Fla) and Rockledge (Fla) OL Bryce Lovett. They're expected to continue pursuing talent up front in this class, specifically at offensive tackle.

Florida has six total commits in the 2023 cycle as of Sunday, including Kinsler.

