Top 2022 In-State DB Names Florida as his Leader

The 2020 National Signing Day has yet to occur and 2021 recruiting is just starting to gain heat, and here we are talking about the 2022 recruiting cycle. That's just how it goes.

There's good reason, though. Elite 2022 defensive back prospect Jaheim Singletary (Robert E. Lee - Jacksonville, FL) has named Florida as his leader, among over 20 schools to offer him.

The 6-2, 185. DB, who plays cornerback and wide receiver at Lee, is a lengthy cornerback prospect with a knack for making plays on the ball, seen by his seven interceptions and 14 pass breakups over his freshman and sophomore varsity campaigns. 247Sports considers Singletary as the No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2022, and the No. 16 overall prospect.

Singletary spoke with SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia Jr. about his recruitment, where he named Florida his current leader.

"They have kept in touch as much as they can, they say I'm a great kid and fit," Singletary told Garcia. "The Gators are the leader. The love they show, not just the coaches, but the fan base...it's just love."

Though he has experience in both sides of the ball, Singletary was pleased to hear that Florida would play him in the secondary.

"I always watch Florida but when I solidified that I was going to play DB, I saw something in watching Florida's secondary," Singletary said. "I would go down there and see something I wouldn't see anywhere else. They gave me that first feeling of greatness."

Singletary said that he would be committing early, and plans to make a decision "towards the end of the spring."

"I need to see what school's at home, which school my mother will feel comfortable with," Singletary continued. "Big decision coming soon."

Singletary is keeping an open mind at this time, with Georgia and Tennessee high on his list and several other schools within the SEC that he's attempting to visit, as well as Georgia Tech and big schools that have yet to offer.