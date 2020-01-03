GatorMaven
UCLA LB, Gainesville Talent Noah Keeter Announces Transfer to Florida

Zach Goodall

While the highlight of the day came when Miami and former five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard announced that he would transfer to Florida, the Gators made their presence known in the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

UCLA outside linebacker and graduate of Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Noah Keeter, announced that he too will be transferring to Florida.

"I would like to first thank everyone that has helped and been a part of this process!", Keeter wrote in a tweet. "With that being said, I will be transferring to the University of Florida to continue my career as a Gator!"

The 6-5, 218 lb. freshman, a former three-star defensive end prospect, entered the transfer portal on December 2nd, 2019. He will be a preferred walk-on at Florida, according to Swamp247's Blake Alderman.

Keeter didn't play during his freshman year, but posted 22 sacks and 28 tackles for loss during his high school career. He best profiles as a BUCK rush end in Florida's defensive scheme, with experience at putting his hand in the dirt and as a standing edge rusher.

You can check out Keeter's highlights from Buchholz High School below, and follow him on Twitter here.

