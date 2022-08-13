Where to Watch Gators DL Target Kelby Collins' Commitment

Photo: Kelby Collins; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators are hopeful to reel in a couple of defensive line commitments this weekend, and Gardendale (Ala.) High's Kelby Collins could get the ball rolling in UF's favor on Saturday.

Collins is scheduled to announce his college pledge at 3 P.M. ET (2 P.M. C.T), which you can watch via Instagram Live on his account here. He'll choose between Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Florida has pursued Collins, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman, for almost two years and across different coaching staffs. He paid UF an unofficial visit twice during the 2021 season, returned this past June for an official visit with Billy Napier and the new staff, and made his way back once more in July for Friday Night Lights and the Grill in the Ville cookout.

Collins is considered the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 60 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

The Gators remain in need of defensive line talent in the class of 2023. Currently, the only lineman in their haul is Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's Gavin Hill, although Thomaston (Ga.) Upson Lee edge rusher pledge T.J. Searcy could man the defensive end spot if Florida chooses to develop him there.

Following Collins' decision, the Gators also await the commitment announcement of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia's Kamran James. He is scheduled to make his college pledge on Sunday.

