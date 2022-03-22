Photo: Wilkin Formby; Credit: Zach Goodall

For newcomers that want to join the Florida Gators football program, there's perhaps no better time to do it than during spring practices, especially when there's a new staff involved.

The energy, quite simply, is different, and that's one takeaway Northridge (Tuscaloosa, Ala) offensive tackle Wilkin Fomby had following his visit over the weekend, March 18-20 while taking a closer look at head coach Billy Napier's program and the new coaching staff.

"When I got here, you could feel the energy, it was a great feeling," Formby told reporters on Sunday.

"The coaches really care. They care how you feel, they always say that they're going to love you, they're going to love you harder than they coach you or just as hard. So that was good and just getting to see everything for the first time to see campus, that was great."

Formby, listed at 6-foot-7, 295 pounds, can play on both sides of the line of scrimmage, at left or right tackle. He boasts a wide frame which allows him to get the better of smaller defenders at the high-school level. He also plays much quicker than his size would indicate, able to quickly get to the next level on a given play.

During his visit, Formby was able to see inside the film room, watching the team take part in a walkthrough while being able to talk to coaches. That part was fun, Fomby said. Putting faces to names always helps, and Formby is excited about the prospect of learning from two minds in the offensive line room with OL coaches Rob Sale and Darrell Stapleton.

"I would say it's a big positive just because you get to hear from multiple different guys, it's not just one guy coaching you up, it's multiple guys so that's a great thing," Formby said when asked about the prospect of learning from two coaches. "You get to hear different coaching points."

Though it's expected that Stapleton and Sale will likely focus on different areas of the offensive line, having two minds in the room won't hurt, especially at the collegiate level. It allows for more one-on-one interaction that can better the development of players down the road.

In fact, that's the "main" part of the Florida program that appeals to Formby, having so many coaches. "You can't beat that," he said.

Though he still hasn't decided nor broken down a list of top schools yet, Formby did indicate that Florida remains a "serious program," indicating that he's looking forward to seeing how they play and develop.

"So, I look forward to taking more closer looks into Florida and the program and what they have to offer."

For now, nothing is sketched out, and Formby does have a few other schools that he will be visiting. With early graduation scheduled, Formby's official visits will likely take place late in the summer, something he will figure out this spring and early summer.

The offensive tackle also indicated that he might come back prior to the "official period" and he and the staff talked about official visits somewhat during their meeting. Ultimately, Formby likely will decide on his school prior to the season, but isn't going to force anything.

