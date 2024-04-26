Former Florida Gators WR Ricky Pearsall Drafted in 1st Round
Former Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall's meteoric rise during the pre-draft process culminated with him being selected in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers took Pearsall No. 31 overall to add another playmaker to head coach Kyle Shanahan's No. 2 ranked offense.
Pearsall arrived in Gainesville in 2022 after three years in the Pac-12 with Arizona State. He made an immediate impact with the Gators that season with 33 catches for 661 yards and five touchdowns.
He followed up his first season with an even better 2023 when he posted 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns.
Pearsall was a participant in the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. in January. He and Michigan Roman Wilson were widely regarded as the top-two receivers, and arguably offensive players, in attendance.
He followed up his good showing in Mobile with an impressive performance at the NFL Combine.
Pearsall measured 6'1 and 189 pounds. He posted a 4.41 forty, 42-inch vertical, and 6.64 3-cone. His vertical and 3-cone results were good for second best at the combine regardless of position.
The 49ers selecting Pearsall in the first round will only add fuel to the rumor mill that they are looking to move disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. There has been an explosion of new contracts for wide receivers, including a whopping three-year, $96-million extension for Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown.
Getting a talented wide receiver on a rookie contract was in vogue Thursday at the NFL Draft.
Pearsall was one of seven wide receivers selected in the first round. A stunning 14-consecutive offensive players were selected before the Indianapolis Colts took edge rusher Laiatu Latu as the first defensive pick.