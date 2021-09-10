Athletic big Cameron Corhen recaps official visit to FSU

Head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles had a busy weekend as they had three visitors on campus. One of those visitors was big man Cameron Corhen out of Sunrise Christian High School. The 6-foot-10 forward has offers from Illinois, FSU, LSU, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Florida, ​Houston, and many others.

Corhen's relationship with assistant coach Stan Jones is probably his best on the entire staff.

“My relationship is with coach Stan Jones," Corhen said to NoleGameday's Jacob Stevens. "It's great, he is a great mentor on and off of the court."

The Texas native has a unique skill set ​at his size. Corhen can stretch the floor by shooting the three, or taking his opponents down low in the post by attacking them with drop steps and post fade aways. For a big, he is a very good perimeter defender who is also a great rim protector. The four-star prospect feels like he fits what the Seminoles can do.

“They plan on using my versatility," Corhen said. "Post up, play on the perimeter, push long rebounds, defend, all of that.” ​

On June 9, Corhen announced that he would be transferring to one of the more dominant high school programs in the country. Sunrise Christian has produced many talented players such as Buddy Hield, five-star PG Kennedy chandler, five-star Kendall Brown, and the list goes on and on. Corhen was pretty straightforward about his goals for the upcoming season now that he's with his new team.

“My goal is to get better and win GEICO​ Nationals.”

The four-star prospect was impressed by his visit to Tallahassee. He got a chance to watch the football program take on Notre Dame while in town.

“The visit was great, couldn't have asked for anything better," Corhen said. "The football game was a great experience. It was such a fun environment but we left the game at halftime.” ​

Corhen plans on taking an official visit to LSU but has no other trips scheduled outside of that right now. He plans to commit before the Early Signing Period opens on November 10.

The rising senior is ranked as the No. 110 overall prospect, the No. 18 center, and the No. 4 player in the state of Texas. Corhen is set for a major year and is one of those players who could easily rise in the rankings throughout his final season of high school basketball.