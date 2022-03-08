Florida State Star Freshman wins ACC 6th Man of the Year

Florida State freshman Matthew Cleveland has been announced as the 2022 ACC 6th Man of the Year. Cleveland follows the footsteps of former FSU stars Scottie Barnes and Patrick Williams.

Matthew Cleveland from Pace Academy in Alpharetta, GA, committed to the Seminoles as a 5-star and the 25th overall player in the county. With high expectations for the star recruit, Cleveland lived up to the hype. Coming off the bench the freshman finished the year averaging 11.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and shot 45% from the field. Since Head Coach Leonard Hamilton plays close to 11 players, Cleveland had to put up these impressive numbers in limited minutes. Scoring a total of 320 points off of 127 made shots, Cleveland has shown his ability to score with a lot of room to improve from the three-point and free-throw line.

Creating some unbelievable memories his freshman year, Cleveland made a miraculous game-winner from half court to beat Virginia on February 26th and finished with 20 points. On January 20th against UNF, the freshman had a career-high 21 points leading FSU to a 86-73 victory.

Reaching double figures in 18 games Cleveland has increased his role on the team as the Seminoles look to begin ACC Tournament play in Brooklyn.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!