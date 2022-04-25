Former Boise State Assistant Officially Hired by FSU

After Charlton Young's departure to Missouri, Florida State was left to find a new assistant coach for Leonard Hamilton's staff, and it has officially been announced that R-Jay Barsh will be that assistant. Barsh has spent the last three years at Boise State, a team that has improved every season, including making the NCAA Tournament this last season on a 27-8 record and a Mountain West Championship.

Barsh spent some time as the head coach of Southeastern University in Lakeland, FL, where he played a few exhibition games against FSU and Coach Hamilton, and they were able to develop a friendship off of the court as well. He's regarded as an exceptional player development coach, and has experience coaching high school, community college, D1 and NAIA basketball.

This Twitter thread is a great one expanding on Barsh's and Hamilton's relationship and how highly regarded Barsh is as a coach.

This is a great hire for the 'Noles, who prioritize player development over anything. It'll be interesting to see how Barsh does as a recruiter, though he should have Florida HS ties from his time at Southeastern, and Boise State did have their highest rated signee ever in 4-star Sadraque Nganga, though it's not exactly clear what kind of role Barsh played in that recruitment.

Barsh's hiring should be the only staff move FSU makes this offseason, and this one was long expected, there was just a snag with the HR/contract side of it.

