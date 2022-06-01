John Butler makes NBA Draft decision

John Butler will be staying in the 2022 NBA Draft after testing the waters initially. Some people will think it's a mistake given his 7'1" and 174-pound frame, but he has real interest from a few different NBA teams and should have a good shot of being drafted in the second round in the upcoming draft.

Butler had an... interesting combine performance to say the least after his weigh in. He had a great shuttle run at his size at 3.04 seconds, but a really bad vertical, with his standing vertical being 26.5 inches and maxing out at 28.5 inches. Where he made his money was in the second scrimmage game, where he finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 blocks, while shooting 3/8 from 3 and 5/5 from the FT line.

There is real potential with Butler if the right team takes him and has patience with him. He's going to need time to grow into his body, as he's going to be pushed around a little bit, but there's also a risk as a potential late selection that he doesn't get enough time to develop and ends up as a drifter. Many are of the belief that had he come back for another season, he could've been a first round pick next season.

Butler will end his career with average of 5.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG while shooting 39.3% from 3. We certainly wish him the best of luck in his professional career!

For FSU, their full attention will now likely move to international prospect Baba Miller, who just visited campus this last weekend and is wrapping up a Gonzaga visit and is expected to choose between those two schools.

He's another tantalizing prospect at 6'10" and is a really smooth athlete. He has spent time with the Real Madrid junior team, and a skillset that looks like an FSU player. Miller isn't the most polished shooter or defender yet, but all of the skills are there.