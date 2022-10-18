Around the ACC: Week 8

As Florida State (4-3) enters its bye week, several other Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) programs like NC State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech also have the week off.

There are five conference games this week, headlined by a matchup between two undefeated programs in Death Valley.

Here are the ACC matchups in Week 8.

Atlantic:

No. 5 Clemson (7-0) vs. No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) - Oct. 22, Noon

The Tigers have scored 30 or more points in each of their seven games this season, including last week's 34-28 victory over Florida State. However, the Orange allow just 13.2 points to their opponents per game.

Syracuse is paced by junior running back Sean Tucker, who accumulated 112 all-purpose yards and one touchdown in the 24-9 win against NC State on Oct. 15.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is 8-1 against the Orange in his career.

The winner of this matchup will hold sole possession of the first place in the Atlantic division.

No. 13 Wake Forest (5-1) vs. Boston College (2-4) - Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m.

Like several other ACC schools, the Demon Deacons and Eagles had Week 7 off for their bye week.

The receiver position is one to watch for both offenses. Boston College senior wide receiver Zay Flowers (42 receptions, 556 yards, five touchdowns) and Wake Forest senior wide receiver A.T. Perry (29 receptions, 482 yards, four touchdowns) are two of the premier weapons in the conference.

Wake Forest has won four of the last six meetings in this series.

Cross Divisional:

Louisville (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh (4-2) - Oct. 22, 8 p.m.

After a week's rest, head coach Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals return to action versus Pittsburgh, who also is coming off its bye week. Both offenses are averaging more than 430 total yards per game.

The Panthers control their destiny in the coastal division with a trip to North Carolina set for next week. Pittsburgh's one conference loss came versus Georgia Tech, who is looking for their fourth win this week.

Coastal:

Georgia Tech (3-3) vs. Virginia (2-4) - Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Both of these programs are coming off bye weeks but are trending in different directions in the win/loss column. Georgia Tech is on a two-game winning streak since Geoff Collins was fired.

Meanwhile, Virginia lost three consecutive games before its week off. After this contest, the Cavaliers return for a three-game home stand (vs. Miami, Pittsburgh, and North Carolina).

The Yellow Jackets travel to Tallahassee on Oct. 27.

Miami (3-3) vs. Duke (4-3) - Oct. 22, 12:30 p.m.

The Hurricanes led 20-0 against Virginia Tech on Oct. 15, but allowed 14-fourth-quarter points before securing a 20-14 victory. Miami found success with its passing attack as redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 351 and two touchdowns with zero turnovers.

In their 38-35 loss versus North Carolina, the Blue Devils held a 10-point lead entering the fourth but found themselves driving the ball late down three. With three seconds remaining in regulation, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard threw an interception. After starting 3-0, Duke has lost three of its last four games.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



