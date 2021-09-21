Around the ACC: Week Four

Clemson is once again leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the conference.

Florida State is looking for its first win of the season when Louisville travels to Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon. While the ‘Noles look to notch a win, the rest of the ACC is also struggling to be nationally relevant outside of Clemson.

Here is a look at the entire ACC schedule this weekend, with a quick write-up on where each team stands entering their matchup.

Atlantic:

Syracuse (2-1) vs Liberty (3-0) - Friday, 8 p.m

The Orange are coming off a 62-24 win against Albany last Saturday. Head Coach Dino Babers and company will have a step up in competition when Head Coach Hugh Freeze and the Flames come to the Carrier Dome.

Liberty has Malik Willis at quarterback, who is regarded by many as a top prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Orange could fall behind quickly if they allow Willis to create plays early on.

Boston College (3-0) vs Missouri (2-1) - Saturday, Noon

The Eagles defeated Temple 28-3 last Saturday, but quarterback Dennis Grossel (7/15, 59 yards, one touchdown, one interception) struggled in his first start of the season. The Missouri offense is averaging 513.7 total yards through three games.

NC State (2-1) vs. #9 Clemson (2-1) - Saturday. 3:30 p.m

Clemson has not looked dominant thus far, so this game could be closer than most expect. D.J Uiagalelei is off to a slow start (43.7 QBR, one touchdown, two interceptions), but could be in for a huge day against an NC State defense that allowed 294 passing yards to Mississippi State two weeks ago. Zonovan Knight (NC State) and Will Shipley (Clemson) could be the two most talented backs in all of the ACC.

The Wolfpack have not defeated Clemson since 2011.

Cross Divisional:

Wake Forest (3-0) @ Virginia (2-1) - Friday, 7 p.m

Quarterback Sam Hartman (691 yards, six touchdowns) is playing excellent football for the Demon Deacons heading into this inter-conference battle. Although they lost last week, Virginia can say the same about its redshirt junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong (1,298 yards, 11 touchdowns). This game should be a high-scoring affair, given that both offenses can put points on the board (Wake 39.3 PPG, Virginia 41.3 PPG).

Both of these programs are improving, and whoever wins this matchup should have stable momentum the rest of the season.

#21 North Carolina (2-1) vs. Georgia Tech (1-2) - Saturday, 7:30 p.m

The Tar Heels avoided their second loss of the season in last weekend’s 59-39 drubbing of Virginia. Quarterback Sam Howell threw for 307 yards and rushed for 110 yards. Running back Ty Chandler and wide receiver Josh Downs have emerged as the go-to playmakers for Howell and head coach Mack Brown.

For the Yellow Jackets, the defense is coming off a strong performance against Clemson in a 14-8 loss. If Georgia Tech wants to pull off the upset, its offense must show drastic improvement. They only managed eight points in Death Valley despite outgaining the Tigers 309-284.

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Coastal:

Virginia Tech (2-1) vs. Richmond (2-1) - Saturday, Noon

For the first time since the preseason, the Hokies are unranked. Although the 27-21 loss to West Virginia hurt the Hokies on the national radar, they are still in prime position to win the coastal division. Richmond, who lost 34-27 to Villanova last week, will have an uphill battle to pull off anything in Blacksburg.

Pittsburgh (2-1) vs. New Hampshire (3-0) - Saturday, Noon

Western Michigan pulled off one of the biggest upsets of week three when it defeated Pittsburgh 44-41 on the road. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw six touchdowns in the loss, but the defense allowed 357 yards through the air. The Panthers should have no problem bouncing back against New Hampshire this week.

Miami (1-2) vs. Central Connecticut (1-2) - Saturday, 12:30 p.m

Head Coach Manny Diaz is feeling a bit of pressure after a 38-17 loss against Michigan State last week. Expect quarterback D’Eriq King to have a huge statistical game against a less talented defense in the Blue Devils.

Duke (2-1) vs. Kansas (1-2) - Saturday, 4 p.m.

After a 30-23 win over Northwestern last weekend, Duke is trending in the right direction as they host a rebuilding Jayhawk program. Wide receiver Jake Bobo is up to 27 receptions (ACC-high) and 280 yards this season. Kansas is 4-21 in its last 25 games.