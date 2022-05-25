Skip to main content

Betting site releases win total odds for Florida State, Florida, and Miami

This is a little bit of a surprise.

With the season slowly approaching we’re starting to see winning odds released and who betters favor for this upcoming season. Many believe this will be a pivotal season for Mike Norvell and Florida State regarding the trajectory of this program. Below we have some over/under win total odds from BetOnline for FSU and its rivals Miami and Florida:

If the 'Noles are about to hit the over and win seven games for the first time since 2017, it would be a noticeable improvement after the past few years. The team has gotten closer and closer, now is the translate those incremental steps into wins on the field.

Outside of the Wake Forest game, FSU put itself in a position to win every game in 2021. This is a step up from what we have seen from the Seminoles in prior years. I personally believe the Seminoles can win eight games and build off the momentum we saw last year. FSU will visit Miami on November 5th and the Gators will be in town on Black Friday, November 25th. Both teams will be breaking in new head coaches. One of the ways many will view the season as a success is how it fares vs its rivals. 

Interestingly enough, Miami holds the highest projected win total out of the big-3 at 8.5. While the Hurricanes don't have a difficult schedule, there will be going pains as Mario Cristobal finds his footing.

A win over both will not only boost morale but will also help in recruiting battles. Depending on who joins the Seminoles this summer it will be interesting to see if the odds jump or stay the same. 

