Dontae Lucas no longer listed on FSU's roster

We've already seen a couple of players leave Florida State this fall, including Josh Griffis and Brandon Moore. It looks like a former starter on the offensive line, Dontae Lucas, will be joining them. As of Monday, Lucas is not listed as a member of the roster on Seminoles.com and a source confirmed to NoleGameday that Lucas is no longer with the program.

The former four-star prospect's departure comes on the heels of a poor performance against Jacksonville State where Lucas committed multiple penalties that halted offensive possessions. Lucas was benched before the game was over. He ends his time in Tallahassee with 21 appearances and 14 starts over three seasons.

It was expected that the Miami native would take a step forward over the offseason and cement himself in the starting lineup. Instead, FSU opened up the preseason with Dillan Gibbons and Devontay Love-Taylor as its two guards. Regardless, Lucas still saw time in the first two games but he didn't have a positive impact.

Lucas came into Florida State with hopes that he would be a part of the turnaround on the offensive line. He became the first true freshman offensive lineman to start a season-opener for the Seminoles since 2008 and was eventually named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic in 2019.

The IMG Academy product originally committed to FSU under former head coach Willie Taggart and signed with the program over Miami and Florida. After Taggart was let go, Lucas stuck with the 'Noles and Norvell. Unfortunately, he just couldn't put it all together and will look for another opportunity elsewhere.