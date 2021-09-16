ESPN's Booger McFarland wants to replace FSU's Mike Norvell with Deion Sanders

Florida State is 0-2 to start the 2021 season and, after falling to an FCS school, there's a lot of talk going on involving the Seminoles around the country. From fans to media, and everyone in-between.

ESPN's Booger McFarland appeared on the ESPN College Football Podcast earlier this week. While speaking about FSU and head coach Mike Norvell, McFarland elected to bring up Deion Sanders.

"Doesn't it almost feel like Florida State and Deion Sanders are on a collision course?" McFarland said according to the Clarion-Ledger.

"Doesn't it almost feel like we're wasting time," McFarland continued. "Deion is doing his thing, proving that he can run a program. He's proving that he can lead. And he may be the most famous Florida State alum ever. Doesn't it feel like they're on a collision course?

McFarland even decided to put a timeline on the move.

"I honestly wouldn't be surprised if in the next year or two they make that move."

The main question regarding the legendary star on the gridiron transitioning to a coaching role was whether he would be an effective leader. To his credit, Sanders has taken the challenge in stride so far and has spoken up for HBCUs.

"I was very skeptical about whether or not Deion wanted to coach," McFarland said. "But he's shown that he wants to do all the work. Yes, he's still flashy. He's still coach Prime. And I think that as he gets more experience, he will continue to know when he can be coach Prime, and when he has to be the coach of X, Y, Z — whatever that school is, because there's a difference.

"But it just feels like, man," McFarland continued. "The inevitable is Florida State and Deion."



This is a narrative we've seen before as Sanders pushed to be a legitimate candidate for the job in 2019 before Florida State hired Norvell from Memphis. Sanders landed at Jackson State and has his team sitting at 2-0.