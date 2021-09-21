Five Plays that Changed the Game: FSU at Wake Forest

Turnovers were the story of the game as FSU gave it away six times against Wake Forest,

Florida State’s performance versus Wake Forest this past weekend was awful coming off of the worst loss in program history. In this week’s ‘5 Plays That Changed the Game’ we look at what went wrong on Saturday afternoon

Many people hoped that Florida State would bounce back this past weekend against Wake Forest, but that simply didn’t happen. What’s concerning is that the Seminoles have gotten worse since game one, both in execution and coaching.

There were eight or nine plays that could have made this list this week as the 'Noles left a lot on the field. Let’s jump in and review the Wake Forest game and then put it to bed!

1. 35-14, FSU is driving, and Milton runs a fake on 4th and 2

I have to be honest, the play call was questionable, and on top of that, the execution was poor. There was 3:48 left in the 3rd and the 'Noles were driving. After chunk plays to Ontaria Wilson, Lawrance Toafili, and Treshaun Ward through the air, Jashaun Corbin was able to gain just one yard on 2nd and 3 and 3rd and 2. Milton looked hesitant on fourth down, and Wake stopped him for a two yard loss.

2. Milton turns it over inside the Wake 5

After Milton was stopped on 4th and short the defense was able to force a 3 and out. Once again FSU went to the air with completions to Keyshawn Helton, Cam McDonald, and Ontaria Wilson. FSU fumbled the ball at the 1, killing another chance for the 'Noles to get back into the game.

3. Jashaun Corbin fumbles early

Once again FSU blows an early chance to make a big impact on the game. After FSU was able to intercept Sam Hartman on the second play of the game, Corbin gained seven yards but fumbled it on a strip by a Wake defender. The Demon Deacons were able to capitalize and drove right down the field for a score.

4. FSU called for a QUESTIONABLE roughing the Kicker

FSU was down 7-0 and the defense was able to force a punt after a 3 and out. Darion Williamson was called for an awful roughing the kicker call, an egregious mistake by the refs that gave the ball back to Wake and allowed them to go up 14-0. You could feel the team deflate after this.

5. Travis goes out mid drive, FSU turns it over:

Story of the game folks! FSU was down 21-7 but driving. The 'Noles had found some success with Jordan Travis at the helm - after a 26 yard toss to Cam McDonald, FSU was in Wake’s territory looked to cut into the 14 point lead. Travis gets sacked on the next play by Miles Fox and has to leave the game. On the ensuing play, McKenzie Milton throws an interception, which is returned to the FSU 38. Wake would go up 24-7 after this turnover.