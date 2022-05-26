Skip to main content

Florida State announces kickoff times for two more games

The Seminoles have learned their kickoff times for both the season-opener and an ACC contest.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida State football has been selected for two more national broadcasts in the 2022 season, it was announced Thursday.

The season opener against Duquesne on Aug. 27 will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on the ACC Network, and the Sept. 16 contest at Louisville will be a 7 p.m. start on ESPN.

Kickoff times for four of FSU’s 12 regular season games are now set. It was previously announced that the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff featuring Florida State and LSU in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4, and the regular season finale against Florida at home on Friday, Nov. 25, will both be 7:30 p.m. starts on ABC.

Season tickets are available to purchase online at Seminoles.com/tickets or by calling the Ticket Sales and Service Office at (850) 644-1830. A limited number of upper-level seats remain for sale for the LSU game in New Orleans. Visit Seminoles.com/tickets to purchase tickets.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

