Florida State concludes 2022-23 season on cusp of top-10 in final AP Top-25 Poll

As the page turns to 2023, there's optimism budding in Tallahassee as Florida State projects to return the majority of its starters while adding a crop of transfers that will fill in the gaps. The Seminoles capped off a successful campaign that saw the program win ten games for the first time since 2016 with a victory against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Head coach Mike Norvell has the program in as good a position as its been in over half a decade. He's also guided the Seminoles all the way back to nearly being a top-10 team in the sport.

Shortly after the confetti fell following the National Championship game, the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released. Florida State came in at No. 11, a jump-up of two spots after entering the postseason at No. 13. The complete AP Top 25 poll can be found here.

The ranking marks the highest that the Seminoles have concluded a season in the top 25 polls since 2016 when the program defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl and finished No. 8. Florida State finished as the highest-ranked team in the ACC.

Looking at the remainder of the poll, Florida State holds a victory against No. 16 LSU and Louisville was among the teams receiving votes. The Seminoles lost to No. 13 Clemson.

Entering the offseason, the Seminoles are set to retain nine of 11 starters on both offense and defense, based on the final depth chart the program released ahead of the game against the Sooners. That includes 22 of 30 players that were listed on offense and 20 of 24 players that were listed on defense.

Florida State is also bringing in eight transfers at a variety of positions that are expected to contribute out of the gate. The spring should be an interesting period as roles begin to be established.

The Seminoles begin their 2023 campaign against LSU in Orlando at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, September 3.

