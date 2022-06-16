Florida State Jersey Numbers Revealed for Summer Newcomers

As the offseason continues through summer the next step in the process has taken place as the summer enrollees made their way onto campus. As the freshman and transfers settle in one of the first things received are their new jersey numbers. After receiving their jersey numbers they are now a part of Florida State Football history.

With the new group of enrollees now in the mix, Florida State is another step closer to the season. Now it's time for the newcomers to get involved and climate to their new surrounding environment at Florida State. They have some catching up to do since the majority of the class were early enrollees before summer.

At a little of a disadvantage coming to campus for the first time during summer, enrollees will need to cram in some extra work to reach a desired spot on the depth chart. With the season approaching there is not ample time to make jumps over teammates but with more practices coming up there will be opportunities for the newcomers.

#51. Antavious Woody, Freshman Offensive Line

#55. Qae'shon Sapp, Freshman Offensive Line

#72. Julian Armella, Freshman Offensive Line

#73. Jaylen Early, Freshman Offensive Line

#74. D'Mitri Emmanuel, Senior Offensive Line (Charlotte Transfer)

#89. Jerrale Powers, Freshman Tight End

