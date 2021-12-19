Florida State kicker entering the transfer portal

The roster purge continues for Florida State as kicker Parker Grothaus has entered the transfer portal, becoming the sixteenth player to leave this season.

Grothaus, who became a situational kicker when others struggles, has been FSU’s primary kick-off specialist the past three seasons. He had a total of 89 touchbacks on 160 kickoffs.

READ MORE: Florida State defensive end enters transfer portal

2020 was when he was used as a kicker as he went 14 for 14 on extra points and hit 4 field goals with a long of 53 yards. In 2019 he was 5 for 6 on extra points.

This move leaves the Seminoles with one scholarship kicker heading into the 2020 season. We will track if Mike Norvell and his staff decide to pursue a high school kicker or see what’s in the transfer portal.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!