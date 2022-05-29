Florida State offensive line signee targets enrollment date

This could be good news for the state of the Seminoles' offensive line.

The dismal state of Florida State's offensive line has been evident enough for the entire country to notice over the past half-decade. Last fall, there was finally a small breakthrough as the Seminoles put their most capable unit on the field in years under offensive line coach Atkins. Now holding the role of offensive coordinator as well, Atkins is pushing for continued improvement as he steps into year three leading the offensive line.

Following the addition of Charlotte grad-transfer offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel, the Seminoles are setting themselves up for the present and future. There are at least seven players; Emmanuel, Robert Scott, Dillan Gibbons, Maurice Smith, Kayden Lyles, Darius Washington, and Bless Harris, that the coaching staff feels good about this season.

Behind that, there is a stable core of developing talent waiting in the wings, including six true freshmen that signed with Florida State in the 2022 class. Daughtry Richardson and Kanaya Charlton enrolled early while Qae'Shon Sapp, Julian Armella, and Jaylen Early are coming in this summer.

There was significant worry that Antavious Woody would not make it to campus after academic concerns prevented him from signing a Letter of Intent with the Seminoles in February. Over the last few months, Woody has maintained focus in the classroom and now it appears he's on track to arrive in Tallahassee in the near future.

According to a post on his Instagram, the Alabama native is primed to enroll at Florida State on June 20. That would make him eligible for the school's Summer B semester, which begins on the same day.

This is potentially huge news as that means all six offensive line signees and every member of the 2022 class will be on campus for the upcoming season. While Woody likely won't contribute during the fall, this will be imperative for his future development. He has a mix of size and athleticism that is hard to come by.

The 6-foot-3, 291-pound offensive lineman was regarded as the No. 539 overall prospect, the No. 24 IOL, and the No. 21 recruit in the state of Alabama in the 2022 class.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



