Florida State quarterback commit offered by fellow ACC program

Florida State is in the midst of a July that has already seen two top-200 prospects commit to the Seminoles in four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk and four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. Multiple other prospects that FSU is in the running for are expected to decide within the next few weeks, including quarterback Brock Glenn.

The Seminoles already have one signal-caller committed in 2023 four-star Chris Parson. However, the coaching staff has been vocal about their plans to bring in two quarterbacks in the upcoming class. It's out of necessity as Florida State restocks the room with budding talent that can lead this program back over the next few years.

On Monday, Parson reported an offer from Virginia Tech on Twitter. He previously earned a scholarship from former head coach Justin Fuente in April 2020 and that was re-extended by current head coach Brent Pry this week.

It's unclear at this time if Parson plans to visit Blacksburg but it wouldn't come as much of a surprise after he unofficially visited Mississippi State and officially visited SMU in June. While competing at the Elite 11 Finals last month, Parson went into detail on his decision to check out other programs. He made it clear that he and the staff have been transparent during the process.

"Nah, me and the staff, we've been fully transparent throughout this whole process," Parson said SI All-American's John Garcia. "They understand that at the end of the day I'm a 17-year-old kid and I just want to enjoy the process. It's a blessing to have schools still recruiting me and things like that. They understand and they want me to just enjoy it all and have fun doing it at this time."

Prior to making his way to Los Angeles for the finals, Parson and his family spent 48 hours in Tallahassee for an official visit. Is his recruitment over with his senior season coming up?

"I mean, you know. Like I said, I want to be at Florida State, I'm committed to Florida State. I've been committed there for a very long time," Parson said. "It's always been my dream school, ever since I was a kid way before Jameis Winston. Florida State is where I want to be, that's where I want to play."

Virginia Tech offers a familiar face in former linebackers coach turned Hokies defensive coordinator, Chris Marve. The Hokies have one quarterback committed to this point in three-star Dylan Wittke.

The 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback has been committed to Florida State for nearly a year. He's regarded as the No. 328 overall prospect, the No. 16 QB, and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Tennessee in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

