Florida State tight end enters Tranfser Portal

The Seminoles lost their fifth player to the portal since the regular season ended.

Florida State has had four players decide to leave the program since the regular season ended; offensive lineman Jalen Goss, walk-on wide receiver Reggie Harden, offensive lineman Ira Henry, and linebacker DeCalon Brooks. On Sunday morning, another joined them as reserve tight end Carter Boatwright elected to enter the Transfer Portal.

Boatwright posted a message to social media to announce his departure.

"First, I'd like to thank Florida State University and my current coaches for giving me the opportunity to play for one of the greatest programs in all of college football. I'd like to thank my teammates, who I've fought through tough times with and will always love and support. I'd like to thank one of the most passionate fanbases in the country for supporting my teammates and me during my time here. I will always support my coaches, teammates, and this university, and will forever be a Seminole. With that said, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal to explore my academic and athletic options."

The Georgia native made appearances in just two games over his two years in Tallahassee. Boatwright struggled to earn playing time amongst an experienced tight end group that had talents such as Cam McDonald, Jordan Wilson, and Preston Daniel.

Boatwright originally signed with Florida State as a member of the 2020 class. Five players from that recruiting class are no longer with the program; Boatwright, La'Damian Webb, Bryan Robinson, Josh Griffis, and Chubba Purdy.

Florida State is projected to return the majority of its scholarship tight ends in 2022 and have two incoming true freshmen to add to the unit.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook