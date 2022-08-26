Florida State vs. Duquesne: Three Players to Watch

The first game of the 2022 College Football Season for Florida State on the horizon as the Seminoles gear up for Duquense. Following a promising preseason camp, three stand out Seminoles will have a splotlight on them entering week zero.

1. Jared Verse, Defensive End

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse will be playing his first game as a Seminole on Saturday. Transferring from Albany, the 6-foot-4, 248-pound defender has come in with very high expectations due to how quickly he transitioned to the FBS level. Throughout camp, Verse has made his presence felt as he has stepped into a strong leadership role for not just the defense, but for the entire team.

Some players have the IT factor that is used as a label for the guys that have the ability to be successful between the lines and that applies to Verse. He is freaky athletic with exceptional speed and strength off the edge. Verse has already drawn the attention of NFL scouts at practice. With that being said, this will be an opportunity to showcase hi skillset for the first time at the Power 5 level.

Duquense is replacing the left side of its offensive line. Keep an eye out for an early attack from Verse as he wants to set the tone early for his first game.

2. Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver

Redshirt sophmore wide reciever Johnny Wilson has exploded onto the scene at Florida State since he transferred from Arizona State this offseason. Wilson is a force to be reckoned with, standing at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds. Duquesne's tallest defensive back stands at 6-foot which provides Wilson a major advantage at high pointing passes thrown his way. Even with exceptional size for the position, Wilson has shown his ability to turn on the jets.

He has steadily become one of Florida States' top receivers without playing in a game as a Seminole. He has shown the ability to produce in the red zone and as an every down receiver on simulated drives at practice. Now Wilson needs to carry his performance from the practice field to Doak Campell Stadium on Saturday.

3. Robert Cooper, Defensive Tackle

Returning as a fan favorite, redshirt senior defensive tackle Robert Cooper seems primed for a solid senior season. Standing at 6-foot-2, 335-pounds, Cooper will be attacking Duquesne's quarterback alongside Fabien Lovett all game long. The heaviest opponent that he'll be battling with is left guard Josh Zachner at 300 pounds.

The Dukes are severely undersized up front compared to Florida State's defensive line. Cooper and Seminoles should be able to make an impact at the point of attack.

