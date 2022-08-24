Florida State vs. Duquesne: Wednesday Practice Observations

The Seminoles were back on the practice field for their final open session prior to the season-opener against Duquesne. Florida State brought plenty of energy on a humid Wednesday morning.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the session and we've listed some observations from different position groups and players below.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots had representatives at practice. It appeared they were watching running back Treshaun Ward and defensive end Jared Verse.

Offense:

— A wide receiver that stood out Wednesday morning was Malik McClain. McClain and QB Jordan Travis connected early in practice numerous times including a great one on one route ran against the defensive back deep for a big game down the sideline. McClain has been one of the most consistent throughout the off-season and is continuing to click in game week preparation.

— One of the catches of the day came from WR Darion Williamson with an acrobatic grab in the corner of the end zone in red zone drills. Williamson had to put his body at risk up in the air but was able to come down and keep two feet in bounds. Really impressive play and Norvell loved it. Williamson caught a touchdown from Travis during goal line one on one drills.

— Quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Johnny Wilson connected on a few passes on the day. Wilson had a little bit of trouble holding onto the ball late in practice.

— Tight end Cam McDonald had a few nice catches in one on ones. The athleticism that he brings to the position group is noticeable. McDonald is shifty out his breaks.

— While he had some good catches on the day, head coach Mike Norvell was pleased with an angle that Markeston Douglas took while run blocking.

— Running back Lawrance Toafili caught a pass down the sideline in one on ones.

Defense:

— Safety Jammie Robinson recorded a sack early in practice including multiple pass deflections in one on ones. He’s looked sharp specifically in the last week with how he’s been playing using his speed to stop the run and provide tight coverage in pass.

— Defensive end Jared Verse got a sack early in practice following a bad snap.

— Cornerback Jarrian Jones made an athletic deflection early in practice. He was also able to intercept a pass in the end zone. Jones accrued a pass interference penalty late in the session.

— True freshman Azareye'h Thomas has found a rhythm on the practice field. Thomas recorded another acrobatic takeaway on Wednesday to adjust his body and intercept a pass that was thrown down the sideline to a running back.

— Linebacker Brendan Gant had a great pass deflection in one on ones. He attacked the ball and was able to knock it out right as it got to the receivers hands.

— Defensive lineman Robert Cooper blew up an inside run from Treshaun Ward.

— Defensive lineman Malcolm Ray with a tackle for loss.

— True freshman defensive back Sam McCall recorded a pass deflection that had position coach Marcus Woodson very happy.

— Quarterback Jordan Travis went through his progression and threw to Malik McClain over the middle. Defensive back Kevin Knowles had his eyes all over it and jumped the route to deflect the pass. Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller jumped on Knowles' back to celebrate after the play.

— Defensive backs Malik Feaster and Azareye'h Thomas both forced incompletions on passes that should've been caught. Feaster and Thomas were able to rip the ball out of the receivers hands.

