Florida State vs. Duquesne: Tuesday Practice Observations

The Seminoles began their first day of game week preparation for Duquesne on Tuesday morning. This was a competitive practice filled with energy and hard coaching as Mike Norvell isn’t a fan of letting practices get dry, no matter what period it is throughout the morning.

NoleGameday was in attendance for the start of game week and below are a few takeaways from the practice.

Offense

- QB Jordan Travis connected early on in practice with WR Johnny Wilson for a nice gain. Later in practice, Wilson had the play of the day by coming back for an underthrown ball to make a great grab and then taking it upfield. A smart and impressive play by the redshirt sophomore. Later on, Travis found him in the end zone with a perfectly thrown ball to only where Wilson could get it for six. Travis and Wilson continue to build chemistry with one another and things are clicking at the right time as kickoff to the season approaches.

- QB Tate Rodemaker found an open WR Deuce Spann over the middle of the field for a significant gain to keep the sticks moving. A nice throw by Rodemaker to keep the drive going in team drills.

Defense

- Florida State's defense had a strong start against the offense with LB Kalen DeLoach and DE Jared Verse coming in to grab a sack on the quarterback. Both players flew off the edge. Impressive play by those two.

- DT Robert Cooper received a lot of praise from Odell Haggins after a great and powerful rep in offensive and defensive line drills. We’ve heard great things about Cooper since entering the spring and fall camp. He’s one to watch this Saturday.

- LB Kalen DeLoach had a really impressive interception later in the practice biting on the route at the perfect time to come away with it. It had the potential to be a pick-six if it were a real game.

- Safety Shyheim Brown had one of the best plays of the day on the defensive side with a great deep ball interception. Brown had tight coverage on the wide receiver and came away with it falling to the ground. A great takeaway from the young defensive back.

- Freshman defensive tackle Bishop Thomas continues to show flashes as a young player. Haggins was very impressed by his play against the offensive line, getting to the backfield multiple times. He’s young and still learning but there are promising signs of growth extremely early in his career in Tallahassee. He’s not the biggest guy in the room but he’s got power and shiftiness that offensive lineman are having a hard time stopping.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



