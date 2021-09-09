Former FSU defensive back enters Transfer Portal

Florida State has seen a few players elect to leave the program over the course of 2021, including redshirt senior defensive back Carlos Becker. He was not listed on the Seminoles' first updated roster of the year back in January and things were quiet from his corner until earlier this week.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Becker had entered his name into the Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

Becker originally signed with FSU as a member of the 2016 class. He showed flashes of being a potential rising star on defense throughout his true freshman season as he played in ten games. One of the plays of his career came in the Orange Bowl win against Michigan where Becker pulled down an interception on the Wolverines' final offensive possession.

Unfortunately, a multitude of injuries during his time in Tallahassee made it tough for the Florida native's career to stay on track. He went down early in 2017, limiting his availability throughout the season, and he was forced to redshirt the following year after a season-ending injury. Becker had the best season of his career in 2019 as he played in ten games, starting two, and recorded 21 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. Ten of those tackles came in the Sun Bowl loss to Arizona State.

A dual-sport athlete, Becker also participated in track and field at Florida State in 2017. He finished sixth in the long jump in the indoor ACC Championship and earned All-American honors following the season.

The Osceola High School product saw time as a reserve in the first game last year against Georgia Tech but failed to record any statistics. Florida State went to work on retooling the defensive backfield during the offseason, The Seminoles signed four defensive backs during the 2021 recruiting cycle and added two quality transfers to the room in Jammie Robinson and Jarques McClellion. Consistent playing time was going to be tough to come by and Becker will be looking to get on the field during his final season of eligibility.