Former FSU defensive end transfers to FAMU

The Seminole legacy will head across the tracks to play for the Rattlers.

There has been a significant amount of turnover on Florida State's roster since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee as he searches for the right players to rebuild the program. One position group that saw an overhaul this offseason was the defensive ends.

The Seminoles brought in six new scholarship players at defensive end, including productive veterans like Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, and Marcus Cushnie. The extra competition has pushed some players down the depth chart and made playing time tough to come by.

Grad-transfer defensive end Deonte Williams made his way to Florida State last offseason after spending the first four years of his career at Baylor. There was some hope that he could become a possible contributor but Williams was unable to crack the rotation at Fox, playing in three games and recording one tackle.

The Texas native entered the Transfer Portal in July prior to the beginning of fall camp. According to his Instagram, Williams recently found a new home just down the road at FAMU. The Rattlers are set to open their season on Sunday, September 5 against Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders.

FAMU was unable to play a football season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, one of their key players from 2019, defensive lineman Renaldo Flowers Jr, returns on the edge.

While Williams wasn't able to put it all together at Florida State, a move down to the FCS may help him shine. He's had a tough couple of years since enduring a devastating arm injury in 2018 that cost him the next season and a half. The ailment even forced him to briefly medically retire the following year before he left Baylor. It left his career in question and it's a testament to Williams' hard work that he was able to return to football at all.

The redshirt senior has recorded 26 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack over 16 collegiate appearances. Interestingly enough, Williams is a Seminole legacy as his father, Alphonso Williams, played defensive back at FSU from 1985-88.