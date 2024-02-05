Former FSU Football Stars Projected to Join Cowboys and Colts in ESPN Analyst's Latest Mock Draft

ESPN Analyst Matt Miller has released a two-round mock draft following the Senior Bowl with a couple of 'Noles listed in the first round, with Florida State's EDGE Jared Verse going to the Indianapolis Colts at the 15th pick and wide receiver Keon Coleman going to the Dallas Cowboys at the 24th pick.

"I'm going off the assumption the Colts will franchise tag wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and that would open the door for a pass-rusher here," Miller stated on Verse. "The Colts have used recent draft picks on defensive ends in the first and second rounds with mixed results, and despite posting 51 sacks in 2023 (ranking fifth), they still lack a premier player at the position. Verse is a true 4-3 defensive end at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, and he posted nine sacks in 2023. With Verse opposite Kwity Paye and flanking DeForest Buckner, the front four could be a handful in Indy."

Verse would give the Colts a fearsome front line, as Miller noted at the end. They did a good job as a committee to get sacks, with four players having 8.0 or more, but no one was in the double digits. Verse could very easily be the standout player in that room.

This is Miller's explanation of the Dallas Cowboys selecting Keon Coleman: "Though Brandin Cooks made a big impact as the 2023 season progressed, Dallas has needed a running mate for CeeDee Lamb since trading Amari Cooper. Coleman, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver, had 11 touchdowns on just 50 catches in his lone season at Florida State following his transfer from Michigan State. He needs help separating at times but facing the opposing team's CB2 would be light work given his size, catch radius, and toughness running through contact."

Seeing Coleman alongside CeeDee Lamb would be a sight to behold and a tough matchup for most teams, as not everyone has two or three elite cornerbacks to pair with what would likely be an elite receiving duo like this. Lamb is coming off of a monster 2023 campaign, finishing with 1,749 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns (12 receiving, two rushing). Adding a true jump-ball receiver next to him in Coleman could open the field up even more for their offense.

