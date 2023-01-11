Former FSU star Treshaun Ward announces transfer to Big 12 Program

Having a talented team is a blessing and a curse as sometimes there are simply too many mouths to feed. That was exactly the case earlier this month when former Florida State star running back Treshaun Ward entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

With Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, Rodney Hill, Caziah Holmes, and CJ Campbell returning to the backfield, there wasn't a way for the Seminoles to guarantee Ward the type of role that he wanted in 2023.

After less than ten days in the portal, Ward has already found his next destination. On Tuesday night, he announced that he was committing to Kansas State, per his social media. The Wildcats went 9-4, winning the Big 12 Championship against TCU before falling to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, this past season.

The Florida native is looking for 15 to 20 touches per game to solidify his draft stock and the Wildcats should be able to offer the opportunity. Kansas State fielded one of the top running backs in the country this past season in Deuce Vaughn, who totaled 293 rushes for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and 42 catches for 378 yards and three more scores through the air. Vaughn elected to enter the NFL Draft after the season.

Ward appeared in 10 games, with six starts, for Florida State in 2022. He recorded 95 rushes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns while catching six passes for 19 yards. Ward finished second on the team on rushing behind Trey Benson. He saved one of the best performances of his career for last as he led the Seminoles with ten carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Cheez-It Bowl victory against Oklahoma.

During four years at Florida State, Ward appeared in 26 games, with six starts, totaling 188 rushes for 1,241 yards with 12 touchdowns in garnet and gold. He added 28 catches for 210 yards and another score. He was elevated from a walk-on to a scholarship player when head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.

