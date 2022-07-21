FSU Fall Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

We are officially seven days away from the start of fall camp for the Florida State Seminoles. We will break down each position group and provide an inside look at how things may turn out for each unit with the season swiftly approaching.

Let’s dive into the quarterback position and investigate the strengths and weaknesses of this unit.

At the Surface

- Jordan Travis, redshirt junior

Travis will begin his third season at Florida State as the unquestioned starter and leader for this offense. Travis will be asked to take his game to the next level and continue to improve on his game as he has each of the last two years. If his playmaking through the air catches up to what he already does on the ground, expect a breakout season from 13.

- Tate Rodemaker, redshirt sophomore

Rodemaker is looking to improve on his consistency and reads when at the helm. While the redshirt sophomore has struggled throughout his career at FSU, he is making strides to be a solid backup to Travis. After a decent spring, we will see if he can solidify himself as QB2.

- AJ Duffy, true freshman

Duffy was an early enrollee and was present during spring practices. He's the highest-rated quarterback signee since 2017. The consensus four-star prospect will look to challenge Rodemaker for the backup quarterback position.

Projected two-deep depth chart

1. Jordan Travis, RS JR

2. Tate Rodemaker, RS SO/AJ Duffy, FR

Biggest Question Mark?

Of course, we all know the importance of a healthy Jordan Travis leading the way for this team. For the past few seasons, the Seminoles have been a much different team with him on the field and when he’s off. Travis hasn’t been able to play a full season to this point and that leads us to the biggest question mark for this unit.

Who will step up and be the backup option for the 'Noles? The redshirt junior’s ability to make plays on the ground can often put him in harm's way. Hypothetically, if he does go down again this season will we see the same drop-off as in years past? Hopefully, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy can put together a solid fall and become reliable options for this team if Travis is forced to miss time.

Follow the Leader

There is no doubt about who leads this unit and this offense. Jordan Travis has had a positive impact on this team on and off the field. His teammates rally behind him and you can see the impact he has on the Seminoles. Leading by example and even pushing the younger guys to become better at their craft. His ability to maintain composure often brings a sense of calmness to the offense.

Fall Camp Outlook

This unit needs to establish who the backup quarterback will be and Jordan Travis continuing to take that next step as a quarterback. Even though he has progressed each season, there are still a few areas he can grow in and he displayed those signs in the ground.

His accuracy has improved, but the deep passing game is the throw we expect to see him hit more on. While the receiver room is expected to be much better this season, fall camp will give the quarterbacks and wide receivers time to develop chemistry and build a relationship. Travis graded out at 85.2 from Pro Football Focus for the 2021 season which placed him 44th out of 294 quarterbacks.

With his solid production from last season, he was placed on the Maxwell Preseason Watch list and that award is given to the season’s best QB. This year there will be no quarterback battle for the starting position and with another season under his belt, Travis has the keys to the offense. Florida State will go as far as Travis drives them.

