FSU releases depth chart for week two against Jacksonville State

There were a few minor changes on the week two depth chart.

With Florida State off yesterday due to opening its season on Sunday night, the Seminoles didn't release their depth chart for week two until Tuesday afternoon. For the most part, the two-deep stayed relatively the same but there were a couple of minor alterations.

At running back, Auburn transfer DJ Williams was unavailable for FSU's game against Notre Dame. Williams had previously been listed as a co-backup at tailback with Ja'Khi Douglas but he is no longer spotted on the depth chart. It sounds like it's possible that he could miss more time.

The 'Noles had two centers get reps against the Fighting Irish but it wasn't by choice. Starter Maurice Smith was taken out at halftime and missed the rest of the game. Afterward, head coach Mike Norvell said that Smith was dealing with a lingering injury from fall camp. Veteran Baveon Johnson replaced the redshirt freshman for the remainder of the contest.

Both centers had issues with bad snaps during game one and it's an important issue to get cleaned up moving forward. For now, Smith and Johnson are listed as co-starters. It'll be interesting to see if Florida State decides to give the Miami native a week off against the Gamecocks to ensure his availability throughout the season.

If you thought Norvell was going to play his hand this early and name a starting quarterback, you were wrong once again. Jordan Travis took the majority of snaps against Notre Dame but he tossed three interceptions and left the field in the fourth quarter after losing his helmet. McKenzie Milton promptly stepped up and drove FSU to two straight scoring drives to help force overtime.

There will probably be a ton of speculation once again, especially after Travis had an off-week, but it seems doubtful that we'll know who's starting until a short time prior to kickoff against Jacksonville State.

Elsewhere, the Seminoles did not make any changes on defense or special teams. The linebackers and defensive backs will look to rebound in a matchup with a Gamecocks team that will likely put the ball in the air a ton this weekend. JSU threw the ball 34 times for 88 passing yards in a 31-0 loss to UAB last week.

The full depth chart is listed below: