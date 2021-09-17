FSU senior defensive end trending towards postseason accolades

Florida State senior edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has had a phenomenal start to the 2021 season. His impressive play has started to gain the attention of draft analysts, and he is starting to emerge as one of the nation’s best seniors.

On Thursday, Chad Reuter, a draft analyst on NFL.com, released his weekly top 25 Senior Bowl prospects. Jermaine Johnson, a player that wasn’t on the radar last week for Reuter, now sits at No. 6 on his weekly ranking.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound edge rusher has had arguably the best start of any defensive end in the nation in 2021. His four sacks lead all Power 5 players entering this weekend’s action. His ability to dominate stretches of the game and create havoc should continue to propel him up draft boards as the season goes on.

In his player breakdown Reuter had this to say about Johnson:

“Johnson is making the most of his transfer from Georgia to the Seminoles’ multiple-front scheme, where he can show his power and quickness on the edge whether standing up or in a three-point stance. Against Notre Dame, he used a strong punch to shock tackles and guards in the run game, power to attack the quarterback as a rusher and his reach to affect passing lanes. He was dominant in FSU’s loss to FCS foe Jacksonville State, leading his squad with 11 tackles, including 2.5 sacks. He forced holds (often not called) and false starts with his strength and quickness, chasing plays from behind when JSU attempted to avoid him.”

Johnson currently sits as the fourth defensive lineman on this list, but he is the only one that was not listed previously. His climb to national attention has been swift and he isn’t done yet.