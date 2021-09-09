Game Preview: #9 Notre Dame

Game Introduction

In last season's meeting in South Bend, Notre Dame defeated the Seminoles 42-26.

Florida State enters week 1 under second-year head coach Mike Norvell. After a 3-6 season in 2020, the program seems to be trending in the right direction but will need to show improvement on the field in 2021 to be taken seriously around the country.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is coming off a 10-2 season and its second playoff appearance in the last three years. Head coach Brian Kelly is in his 12th season at the helm for the Irish and expects to once again hit the 10 win mark.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 on Sunday, Sept. 5 via ABC.

Seminole Headlines

Parchment’s debut

After transferring from Kansas, Parchment brings a deep threat the Seminoles desperately missed a year ago. In two seasons in Lawrence, Parchment recorded 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns.

No matter who is at quarterback, Parchment should have an immediate impact and see a healthy amount of targets on Sunday evening. Whether it be through bubble screens, intermediate routes or deep routes, Parchment should have plenty of opportunities. The Irish primarily utilize man coverage. I expect cornerback Clarence Lewis to take the assignment of guarding Parchment.

SEC defensive transfers take the field

Jeremiah Johnson (Georgia), Keir Thomas (South Carolina), and Jammie Robinson (South Carolina) will all take the field in Doak Campbell for the first time. From pass rushing to pass coverage, each transfer brings experience and much-needed physicality at their position.

Johnson and Thomas could be two X-factors. The Seminoles allowed 353 rushing yards and did not record a sack in last year's matchup. If Johnson and Thomas can get pressure off the edge, the FSU defense should be in significantly better shape than a year ago.

Burning Questions

What will the quarterback play look like?

Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton have been at the front of offseason headlines since the latter arrived from Central Florida last December. Travis, who started the majority of 2020, brings rushing ability to extend plays and keep opposing defenses honest. According to reports, Travis has drastically improved as a passer this offseason. Meanwhile, Milton hasn’t played a college football game since suffering a leg injury against South Florida in 2018. Milton showed flashes of his arm strength in the spring game, but might need more time to work on his mobility before he can start a full 60 minutes.

It will be fascinating to see how Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham utilize the two-quarterback system. Will they take it drive by drive? What happens if FSU gets down big early? These questions and more will be answered Sunday night.

Can Florida State’s front seven disrupt the Irish run game?

If the Seminoles hope to pull off the upset, they must stop the run. Quarterback Jack Coan is capable, but he is not the type of player to carry an offense. Notre Dame will be predicated on the run and how they can find gaps within the offensive line. The Irish have one of the most talented backfields in the entire country in Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree. In last season's matchup, Williams rushed for 185 yards on 19 carries. Tyree piled 103 yards on 11 carries.

In order to stop Williams and Tyree, defensive tackles Dennis Briggs, Robert Cooper, and Fabien Lovett will need to be active within the interior. The linebacking core must fill gaps and take the correct angles to tackle, or the Irish could be off to the races like they were in 2020, If the defensive line can get a consistent push, Notre Dame could be forced to lean more into the passing game. If not, we could be in for a repeat of last season.

Forecast

Many Seminole fans are optimistic that Florida State could pull off the upset. While I think they can keep up with the Irish, there are too many question marks among the offensive and defensive lines for me to pick the Seminoles. Specifically, guys like Briggs, Cooper, and Lovett. Will they take the next step? Can the Seminoles offensive line protect Milton/Travis for the duration of the night?

Notre Dame’s big-game experience and star power (Hamilton, Mayer, and Williams) will be too much for the ‘Noles in the long run. They just don't have the depth to keep up with a team like the Fighting Irish yet.

Notre Dame 35, Florida State 24