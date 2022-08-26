Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Duquesne

The time is finally here as Florida State makes its final preparations for the season-opener. The Seminoles will face off with the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday. This is the third season for head coach Mike Norvell and expectations are a little bit higher this time around.

Let’s dive into the first three key matchups for the 2022 season.

READ MORE: FSU President says Seminoles will be "very aggressive" in conference realignment

1. Florida State offensive line vs. Duquesne defensive line

Florida State did an adequate job buffing up the trenches in the offseason. Building through the transfer portal and bringing in a few freshmen who have shown promise in camp. Duquesne brings back an experienced defensive line unit with nose tackle Maxi Hradecny highlighting the group.

Hradecny, along with defensive ends A.J Ackerman and Ryan Lopez, look to make things tough for an offensive line that has dealt with injuries in camp. The 'Noles lost grad-transfer Kayden Lyles for the season and veteran Maurice Smith will miss the season-opener after getting banged up during the preseason. There has been some shuffling along the offensive line, redshirt sophomore Darius Washington is listed as the starter at center, and it will be interesting to see how the unit fairs against the Dukes defensive front.

2. Turnover Battle

A key component in keeping an inferior opponent in a game is the turnover element. FSU played its best football last season when they were able to create turnovers but also take care of the football. There is no benefit to gifting Duquesne extra possessions and opportunities to put points on the board. Quarterback Jordan Travis did a favorable job of keeping the turnovers down and protecting the ball last season. Travis only threw three interceptions in his final nine appearances of 2021.

Whether it’s making a play through the air or on the ground, it will be key for Travis to take care of the rock. If the 'Noles lose the turnover battle, this game may become interesting. And that's not something they want eight days before they play LSU.

3. Florida State defensive backs vs. Duquesne wide receivers

One of the biggest strengths of this Florida State team is its secondary. Headlined by All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson, this unit looks to build off the momentum it generated down the stretch last year. The Duquesne wide receiver core comes in with a lot of uncertainty. The Dukes look to replace its top-five wide receivers in terms of yardage from 2021.

Joey Isabella, who gained preseason all-league honors, is expected to be their leading receiver this season and Marist graduate transfer Dwayne Menders is also a player to keep an eye on. FSU brings back every starter from last season on the back end and will look to be more consistent this year.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly makes cryptic comments about LSU star's availability against Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook