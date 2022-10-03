Skip to main content

Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson

The Seminoles will return home next weekend for a showdown with the Tigers.

The toughest stretch of Florida State's season continues as the Seminoles prepare to travel to a hostile environment at North Carolina State. While the Wolfpack are the focus this week, FSU will host a crucial home game next weekend against the Clemson Tigers.

READ MORE: Florida State falls for the first time in 2022

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, October 15. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between the Seminoles and Tigers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on ABC.

Clemson defeated Florida State, 30-20, in 2021. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis finished 14/22 passing for 176 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Seminoles a late lead. However, the Tigers responded down the stretch to pull out the win.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

The Tigers will take on Boston College this weekend.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season. 

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_19158565
Football

Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19156894
Football

Florida State releases Depth Chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19158421
Football

Full comments from Mike Norvell after 'uncharacteristic' loss to Wake Forest, first defeat of season

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19156815
Football

RECAP: Florida State falls for the first time in 2022

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19113603
Football

LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

By Dustin Lewis
00BA70B5-1327-4AC4-81B7-27163F66AB43
Football

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Pregame Injury Updates for the Seminoles

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19113688 (2)
Football

Florida State announces uniform combination for Wake Forest

By Dustin Lewis
019FBDE9-F0B1-4CB3-9FA6-C38D7FB344F3
Football

Jordan Travis ranked as a top four quarterback in the country per PFF

By Maddox Nebel