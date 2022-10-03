Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson

The toughest stretch of Florida State's season continues as the Seminoles prepare to travel to a hostile environment at North Carolina State. While the Wolfpack are the focus this week, FSU will host a crucial home game next weekend against the Clemson Tigers.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, October 15. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between the Seminoles and Tigers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on ABC.



Clemson defeated Florida State, 30-20, in 2021. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis finished 14/22 passing for 176 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Defensive end Jermaine Johnson returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Seminoles a late lead. However, the Tigers responded down the stretch to pull out the win.

The Tigers will take on Boston College this weekend.

