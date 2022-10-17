Skip to main content

Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Georgia Tech

Florida State came up short during its three-game stretch against Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Clemson. The final scores were disappointing but the Seminoles were in a position to win each contest in the fourth quarter. This team is getting closer and closer but they aren't quite over the hump.

Ahead of their final five games of the season, the 'Noles will get a BYE week to regroup and heal up. The team is remaining confident in the wake of the losing streak but they'll need to make a few adjustments during this time off. 

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during the weekend of Saturday, October 29. According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between Florida State and Georgia Tech will kick off at 12:00 p.m. eastern on the ACC Network.

This will be the earliest kickoff time for Florida State so far in 2022, so make sure to get to bed early on Friday night.

Georgia Tech will also have some time off leading up to its road game in Tallahassee. The Yellow Jackets are set to take on Virginia on Thursday night. The team has won two straight games under interim head coach Brent Key. 

