Kirk Herbstreit comments on FSU's loss to JSU

Due to obvious circumstances, Florida State's upset loss to Jacksonville State has been a talking point across the college football world this week. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit laid out his thoughts on the Seminoles during a podcast appearance on Monday.

“That was a tough one man,” Herbstreit said according to the ESPN College Football Podcast. “I was probably as loud on Florida State as anybody — I know they lost [against Notre Dame] — I just love that brand. I grew up in an era where Florida State took the field [and] it was must-see TV.”

The College Gameday host and veteran commentator also talked about the final play of the game. He relayed what all FSU fans are already painfully aware of, this program is still learning how to win and has a long way to go.

“I’m not going to react to — the play itself," Herbstreit said. "You work on things in camp. I don’t know, maybe they didn’t work on the hail mary [and] how to defend it. It was not well defended obviously. I think it’s more about — and another example for fans — to realize when you’re taking a program that is rock bottom and you take two steps forward up the hill, when you’re still teaching how to win and how to be a professional and the way you prepare. — You’re going to have a step back. You’re going to take two steps forward and you’re going to have a step back.”

“And that was an embarrassing step back — but it was an example of the team not being able to handle all the [praise] they received after the Notre Dame game,” Herbstreit continued. “They lost that game [and] it didn’t matter who they played, based on how they handled the national reaction to [their game against Notre Dame].”

Herbstreit concluded his thoughts on the 'Noles by sharing his disappointment in their focus leading up to the game. It was obvious that some of the team got comfortable following a close loss to Notre Dame.

“They lost that game Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in practice, not taking their opponent serious. And unfortunately, they get embarrassed.”

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will look to rebound this Saturday against Wake Forest. It would be as good a time as ever.