Skip to main content

Latest ranking projections for Florida State in 2022

The ‘Noles are looking to have a stronger season in 2022.

Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings are of the most followed by college football fans and football geeks alike. He’s updated his fall projections now that we’re heading into the summer. If things hold true, FSU should have a winning season in 2022.

Bill’s SP+ system is based on returning production, recruiting, and recent history. None of those three have been kind to Florida State recently, but through the transfer portal and landing key pieces along with the offensive line things are going to turn for the better for the Seminoles.

READ MORE: Former FSU DB calls out Nick Saban and Alabama

USATSI_18067107

The first look at the updated SP+ has an interesting take on FSU as they come in 28th overall with an offensive rating of 45th. The interesting part is the belief that the defense could be very good in 2022 as they come in at 15th. Only Clemson and N.C. State are higher in the ACC on defense.

There are a few unbalanced teams FSU faces in 2022. Clemson comes in 39th offensively, while Wake Forest comes in 9th offensively but 97th on defense. The Wolfpack, despite Devin Leary returning, are 42nd offensively.

While the SP+ isn’t a projection of how an AP poll would look, FSU’s chances at a 7-8 win season look reasonable when looking at Bill’s metrics.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

READ MORE: Jimbo Fisher goes on epic rant against Nick Saban

Meanwhile, in the state of Florida, the Seminoles are last behind Miami and Florida in overall team rankings. Miami sits at No. 14 while the Gators are at the No. 23 spot and the 'Noles are placed at the No. 28 spot, dropping four spots in the previous rankings. 

If FSU can add a few more pieces on the offensive line and at linebacker we could see a slight increase in their projections the next time they are updated.

Click here to see the full rankings here.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

611AB73F-1A15-45E1-B584-1600C9716C5C
Football

Latest ranking projections for Florida State in 2022

By Nate Greer20 seconds ago
8C32BEAB-6C43-4D4A-9E21-C699234FB8BA
Recruiting

JUCO offensive tackle Ma'Kyi Lee talks about high interest with Florida State

By Nate Greer50 minutes ago
USATSI_13502353 (1)
Football

Steve Spurrier sides with Nick Saban, takes crack at Jimbo Fisher in coaching feud

By Dustin LewisMay 21, 2022
Capture
Football

Early betting odds released for Florida State's contests against LSU, Miami, and Florida

By Dustin LewisMay 21, 2022
Capture
Recruiting

Local four-star defensive back lists Florida State in top-8

By Dustin LewisMay 21, 2022
USATSI_13502353
Football

Nick Saban apologizes to Jimbo Fisher after his shot at Texas A&M

By John JenkinsMay 20, 2022
USATSI_2150119
Football

Second former Seminole alleges Alabama offered him six figures

By Nate GreerMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18302473
Football

Deion Sanders shoots down Nick Saban's comments on NIL, Jackson State

By Dustin LewisMay 20, 2022