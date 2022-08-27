LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. Duquesne Dukes

The Florida State Seminoles open up their 2022 season against the Duquesne Dukes inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening. The Seminoles are looking to start 1-0 for the first time since 2016. Head coach Mike Norvell enters his third year at the helm of the program with the deepest and most talented team he's had so far in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: FSU President says Seminoles will be "very aggressive" in conference realignment

The Dukes aren't expected to just roll over under longtime head coach Jerry Schmitt. Duquesne has developed into a perenial winner at the FCS level that included a 7-3 record in 2021. The program has won 76 games since 2011, at least nine more victories than any other team in the NEC.

We'll be monitoring a couple of different things pregame. On Florida State's side, we'll be looking out to see who comes out as starters at wide receiver, along the offensive line, and at linebacker. Flipping over to the Dukes, the main question is whether Darrius Perrantes or Joe Mischler will take the field at quarterback.

It's projected to be 87 degrees at kickoff, mostly cloudy, with a 15% chance of rain. those probabilities jump up some as the evening is set to progress.

NoleGameday is on-site to provide live updates throughout the day on NoleGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

— An early lightning delay at 4 PM put all the warmups on hold and both teams had to go back to their locker rooms.

— Florida State and the Seminoles took the field around 5:45 for warmups to get ready for a 6:30 PM EST kickoff.

— Starting defensive back Omarion Cooper is not dressed for the game.

— Tight end Camm McDonald is fully dressed and warming up.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Florida State receives the opening kickoff. Sam McCall returns his first-ever kick to the 17 yard line.

— Mycah Pittman catches a screen pass for a first down.

— Treshaun Ward explodes to the right for a 12-yard gain.



— Ward again for 14 yards. Four carries for 38 yards on the opening drive.

— Lawrance Toafili cuts back for nine yards.

— Travis stays patient outside of the pocket and throws low for Pittman to bring up second and short.

— Jordan Travis keeps the ball on an option and scrambles across the goal line. Florida State strikes first with a TOUCHDOWN.

— Florida State goes for two and does not convert. 6-0 Seminoles with 10:03 remaining in the first quarter.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly makes cryptic comments about LSU star's availability against Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook